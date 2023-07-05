Sudan: 'Unprecedented Pace' of Fighting in Sudan's Omdurman

Omdurman / Khartoum — Eyewitnesses report that the pace of fighting in Omdurman, especially in El Thawrat, Ombadda, and Wad El Bashir, has "escalated in an unprecedented manner" since Sunday with intense clashes this morning. Air raids also took place in Khartoum yesterday morning. There are reports of ethnic targeting in the capital.

Heavy fighting has been reported in Omdurman since dawn today, after two days of intensified clashes.

Fierce clashes have been taking place near Omdurman's park and market and in the industrial area.

Civilians close to the clashes told independent journalist Abdallah Hussein this morning that they are terrified and deeply concerned about the intensity of the ongoing shelling.

The fighting in Omdurman's industrial area caused a large fire in a plastic factory yesterday, with people warning that the smoke is posing a public health risk to civilians trapped in their houses.

Some news outlets and social media users report that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are targeting Omdurman's military hospital, where ousted dictator Omar Al Bashir and his aides are reportedly located.

A Sudanese army officer boasted on social media that Omdurman will be "free of rebellion" within 72 hours.

Heavy air bombardment in Omdurman was also reported on Sunday.

Air raids in Khartoum

Next to bombardments in Omdurman, Sudanese air force planes flew over frequently in the central cities of Khartoum and Khartoum North (Bahri) as well yesterday morning.

Shells landed in the vicinity of the General Command, Burri, and Garden City near Burri in Khartoum, according to the witnesses.

Shells also rained on El Sha'abiya and Shambat in Khartoum North with aerial bombardment targeting an RSF camp in Shambat this morning.

Journalist and editor-in-chief of El Dawahi newspaper, Saleh Mohammed Abdallah, told Radio Dabanga that warplanes had been "flying heavily" over the capital throughout the day whilst the RSF launched their anti-aircraft missiles.

Bashir El Sadig told Radio Dabanga that the army continues to use its air power while the Rapid Support Forces use their ground-based anti-aircraft arsenal.

Abdallah also reported the displacement of large numbers of people from Khartoum towards other states due to the intensification of the fighting.

Food prices have risen significantly and there is nearly no movement of supplies between Khartoum, Khartoum North, and Omdurman.

Targeting Nuba

Reports are spreading on social media that the Sudanese army abducted a minor Nuba girl from her home in Omdurman in June, after raiding and looting the house. "Mimi is from the Nuba Mountains and comes from a Christian family. Until now, her whereabouts are unknown."

Several social media users point out that the Sudanese army has a history of targeting Nuba and Fur people.

Some say that the army has a strategy to get marginalised Sudanese groups to support them against the RSF, but "we know Sudan Arm Forces (SAF) has been constantly oppressing the Darfuri, Nuba, and other Africans in Sudan," one user wrote.

"The army's disregard of what is happening in Darfur and El Geneina now is clear racism," another user wrote.

Army soldiers in Khartoum have reportedly also targeted young Misseriya tribesmen as they consider them supporters of the RSF.