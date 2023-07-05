Rwanda/Uganda: Nicholas Sebwato Extends Mukura Stay

4 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Ugandan goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato has appended his signature to a new two-year deal with Rwanda Premier League side Mukura Victory Sports.

The shot stopper's initial contract expired on June 30 but, after reaching an agreement to extend his stay at the Huye-based side, he signed a new two-year deal which will see him at the club until June 2025.

Sebwato, 31, previously played for a number of clubs including Sports Club Villa and Bright Stars of Uganda as well as Onduparaka and Sofapaka Sports Club of Kenya.

The Uganda international was on the verge of joining Tanzanian club Namugo FC in September 2020 but the move collapsed. He moved to Mukura a year later.

In the 2022/23 season, he was instrumental as Mukura finished sixth on the topflight league table. He also helped the club reach the Peace Cup semi finals.

