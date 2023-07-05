Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Egypt Goalkeeper Grateful for Support After Semi-Final Win

4 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

In a thrilling showdown on Tuesday night, the Egyptian team emerged triumphant against Guinea, securing a place in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Following their 1-0 win at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, Egyptian goalkeeper Hamza Alaa Abdalla Hussein was named TotalEnergies Man of the Match, having yet to concede a goal throughout the entire tournament.

Expressing his gratitude, Abdalla Hussein praised his teammates for their hard work and extended his thanks to all Egyptians for their unwavering support. "We thank all Egyptians for the support," beamed a delighted Abdalla Hussein after the grueling encounter.

The goalkeeper acknowledged that the semi-final clash against Guinea was a fierce contest. "While it is a great honor to receive the Man of the Match Award, I must thank all the players who equally deserve this recognition," added Abdalla Hussein.

Looking ahead, Abdalla Hussein emphasized that although their first objective of qualifying for the Olympics has been achieved, the team will now shift their focus to clinching the trophy once again. "As defending champions, we aim to excel in the final and strive to retain the coveted trophy," he affirmed.

With the support of the nation behind them, the Egyptian team remains determined to showcase their skill and resilience as they strive for victory in the final of the tournament.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.