Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Egypt Goalkeeper Grateful for Support After Semi-Final Win

In a thrilling showdown on Tuesday night, the Egyptian team emerged triumphant against Guinea, securing a place in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Following their 1-0 win at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, Egyptian goalkeeper Hamza Alaa Abdalla Hussein was named TotalEnergies Man of the Match, having yet to concede a goal throughout the entire tournament.

Expressing his gratitude, Abdalla Hussein praised his teammates for their hard work and extended his thanks to all Egyptians for their unwavering support. "We thank all Egyptians for the support," beamed a delighted Abdalla Hussein after the grueling encounter.

The goalkeeper acknowledged that the semi-final clash against Guinea was a fierce contest. "While it is a great honor to receive the Man of the Match Award, I must thank all the players who equally deserve this recognition," added Abdalla Hussein.

Looking ahead, Abdalla Hussein emphasized that although their first objective of qualifying for the Olympics has been achieved, the team will now shift their focus to clinching the trophy once again. "As defending champions, we aim to excel in the final and strive to retain the coveted trophy," he affirmed.

With the support of the nation behind them, the Egyptian team remains determined to showcase their skill and resilience as they strive for victory in the final of the tournament.