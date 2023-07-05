Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON- Egypt Coach Credits Good Game Management for Progress in Tournament

4 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

In a hard-fought encounter on Tuesday evening, Egypt secured a spot in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 with a 1-0 victory over Guinea.

The head coach of the Egyptian U23 team, Mario Rogerio Reis Micale, attributed their success to effective teamwork and astute game management.

"Good game management has been instrumental in our progress," expressed a jubilant Micale during the post-match press conference at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, Morocco.

With an impeccable defensive record of zero goals conceded in four matches leading up to the final, Egypt stands as the only team to achieve such a feat.

"I am extremely pleased with our victory against a formidable opponent and accomplishing our initial objective of qualifying for the Paris Olympics," added Coach Micale.

He elaborated on the adjustments made to the game plan due to Egypt having one less day of recovery compared to Guinea. "Our approach was not solely defensive but focused on cohesive teamwork and minimizing errors," explained Micale.

Having previously coached the Brazil Olympic team, Micale congratulated his players for their dedicated efforts and expressed gratitude to the people of Egypt for their overwhelming support. "As we move into the final, our aim remains to retain the title," concluded a content Micale.

With their sights set on championship glory, the Egyptian team approaches the final with determination and a strategic approach honed through effective game management.

