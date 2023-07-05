Algeria: 61st Anniversary of Independence, Youth - Message of President of the Republic

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent on Tuesday a message on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Independence and Youth (5 July 1962-2023).

"In the name of Allah, the Merciful, the Beneficent,

Prayers and Peace be upon His Prophet,

Fellow citizens,

The Algerian people will celebrate tomorrow the 61st anniversary of the recovery of the national sovereignty, a glorious day that comes to crown an epic eternally rooted in the history of the peoples' struggle for freedom and independence.

On this sacred day, I bow with respect before the memory of our valiant Chouhada (martyrs) whose immeasurable sacrifices in the face of the horrible colonialism enabled raising the banner of independence and freedom, and extend my heartfelt greetings and high esteem to my mujahedeen sisters and brothers.

Fellow citizens,

Celebrating the 61st anniversary of Independence and Youth is meant to be an opportunity to realize the importance and nobleness of the efforts that we are all called to deploy, at all levels and in all positions.

It is an opportunity which requires from us, in these circumstances, an increased vigilance and further work to take up the challenge of transition towards new modes of reflection, planning and management, in tune with the current era and likely to definitively put an end to the concept of dependency, and the mentality of "baylak" (public good) which waste the national wealth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thank God, the first signs of the new era, whose objectives were perfectly grasped by our young people, are henceforth a palpable reality reflected in an increased dynamic of the national and foreign investments, an enshrinement of the value of work and effort, and an access to the entrepreneurship and the knowledge economy fields, through the emergence of small and medium-sized enterprises, made possible thanks to the incentives that we have launched to encourage the spirit of innovation and creativity among young people, and to accompany Algerian young people with ideas and those having investment projects.

While extending my congratulations to the Algerian people, on the occasion of the anniversary of Independence and Youth, I would like to hail the People's National Army, worthy heir to the National Liberation Army, standard bearer of the heroes of glories amongst the Chouhada and mujahedeen, deployed proudly and with dignity on the borders and on the fronts to defend the land and the nation.

I renew also our sincere willingness to honouring their precious trust to elevate our dear country, with the efforts of the devoted patriots, and the awareness and commitment of our young people, to the rank of emerging nations and to the position that suits its image as well as the sacrifices of the valiant martyrs and mujahedeen.

Congratulations to our valiant people on this eternal day, May Allah bless our country with security, progress and prosperity.

Long live Algeria

Glory to our valiant martyrs