Malawi: Deputy Minister Mdooko Inspects Exam Progress in Nkhata Bay

In a bid to ensure that the Malawi Schools Certificate of Education examination currently in progress are without major problems, Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko inspected Kavuzi, Mpamba, Mtetete CDSSs and Nkhata Bay Secondary School.

The Deputy Minister expressed satisfaction in the manner the administrators and invigilators since they started last week.

"The only few issues that I noted were to do with sitting arrangements and number of candidates in a room at some centres which I directed the Division Education Manager who had accompanied us to sort out before the end of the day.

"But at this point I can say we are progressing well in Nkhata Bay and countrywide on the overall. We are hopeful that we will manage to provide a safe and secure environment for our candidates in the centres that are administering the exams," she said.

Malawi National Examination Board, MANEB is managing the examinations which started on 27 June and ends on 21 July 2023.

So far, there have not been any major cases of cheating, leakages or maladministration.