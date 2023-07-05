Namibia: Ondangwa Allocates Free Erven to Low-Income Earners

The Ondangwa Town Council has prioritised land servicing to make land available for both residential and business property development during the 2023/24 financial years.

The council is currently busy servicing plots at Omashaka and Onantsi Proper for low-income earners.

It allocated 47 free erven to low-income earners at Omashaka on Friday, and 37 to Build Together beneficiaries at Onantsi Proper.

The town's chief executive officer, Ismael Namugongo, said Ondangwa is faced with a huge housing backlog, and is unable to make land available to all applicants due to the limited funds for servicing erven.

"The council is busy servicing plots at Omashaka No.1, Onantsi and Extension 25 and Extension 26. So far, the council has serviced a total of 171 residential plots at Extension 26, and another 25 residential plots at Extension 25. Many of our residents are in dire need of plots, thus it is our mandate to make sure we service and develop more land to overcome our housing backlog," he said.

Namugongo said the council's housing backlog stands at about 3 000 for low-income earners and 4 000 for middle- to high-income earners.

The council has set aside an amount of over N$37,2 million for capital projects during the current financial year, he said.

Namugongo further urged housing beneficiaries to guard their properties with care and avoid selling their erven.

He cautioned residents to remain patient and avoid grabbing land.

"It is our dream to make land available to everyone, however, the council is faced with a number of challenges hindering progress. At the moment we do not have enough funds to service and develop land.

"We are also faced with mahangu field compensation issues. We want to expand our town's boundaries, but due to limited funds, we are unable to do so. I am therefore urging our residents to remain calm and be patient with the council," he said.

Namugongo said the council has budgeted an amount of N$2, 2 million for the construction of Build Together houses at Onantsi Proper.