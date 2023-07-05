Tunisia/Sudan: Football - Salmane King's Cup ( Round 2 / First Leg) - CS Sfaxien Defeated By Al Hilal of Sudan (0-1)

Tunis/Tunisia — CS Sfaxien lost to Al Hilal of Sudan (0-1) in the second round of the King Salmane Cup for Arab football clubs, played on Tuesday at Radès stadium.

Mohamed Youssef Yaakoub scored the only goal of the game from a penalty after 26 minutes.

CS Sfaxien missed a penalty in the 14th minute from Achref Habbassi.

The second leg will take place next Friday at Taieb Mhiri Stadium in Sfax.

CSS secured their place in the second round at the expense of Qatar SC, while Al Hilal of Sudan eliminated Manama of Bahrain.