Kenya: Heartbreak As World Beach Games in Indonesia Are Cancelled

Nairobi — The highly anticipated World Beach Games scheduled for next month in Bali, Indonesia have been cancelled after the hosts pulled the plug in the 11th hour owing to lack of funding.

A statement from the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) on Tuesday night said that Indonesia made the decision after their government failed to release money for hosting.

"With the Games scheduled to take place in one month, the decision at such late notice prevents ANOC from being able to find an alternative host and so there is no option but to cancel this year's edition of the Games in Bali in August as well as the ANOC General Assembly," a statement from ANOC said.

It added; "ANOC is very disappointed by the KOI's actions which will deny athletes from 100 qualified NOCs from fulfilling their ambitions of competing at the Games. ANOC offers its sincere apologies to these NOCs, athletes and the International Federations who have been committed partners of the event, and to the fans around the world."

ANOC further stated they had regular status meetings with the organizers, including one as late as last week, and there had been no indication they would pull the plug on the games.

Kenya had qualified several teams into the World Games including the women's football, wrestling, aquathlon as well as the women's handball team.

The women's football team had qualified without kicking a ball at the Africa Beach Games which ended in Hammamet, Tunisia last Friday, after their only opponents Cape Verde pulled out in the 11th hour.

Wrestlers Mathayo Mahabila and Mark Omumasaba were also assured of tickets in Bali after medaling in Hammamet, while the women's handball team was angling for its debut after finishing in second place behind hosts Tunisia.