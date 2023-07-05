Rwanda: Handball - Playoff Final Set for Replay, Match Officials Suspended

Local handball governing body (FERWAHAND) has ordered a replay of the playoff final between Gicumbi Handball Team and Police Handball Club.

The final, which initially took place Sunday, July 2, at BK Arena, was abandoned and was rescheduled to August 27.

The closely-contested title decider had gone to the wire as the pair were locked on 36 goals each. Gicumbi got a penalty inside the final three seconds of the match, but the referees changed their mind and overturned it after coming to an agreement that the foul was apparently committed when the game had elapsed.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, July 4, FERWAHAND declared the final null and void and decided that the teams will lock horns again in a playoff final replay.

"The men's final playoff match between Gicumbi Handball Team and Police Handball Club played on July 2, 2023 has been cancelled and it will be replayed on August 27, 2023. The location and time will be announced in due course," the statement reads in part.

Meanwhile, Jean Jacques Tuyizere and Gad Imanimbahafi, the two referees who handled the game, were suspended from umpiring four match days in the national league for ignoring rules governing the game which resulted in contradicting decisions.

Match commissioners Dieudonne Musanganire and Daniel Ishimwe were also suspended from all handball activities in Rwanda for a period of one year for failing to manage the game properly.

Police HC and Gicumbi HT were also fined Rwf200,000 each due to misconduct during Sunday's final.