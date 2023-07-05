Rwanda: Kagame Talks Social Life, Managing Stress

On Liberation Day, President Paul Kagame sat down with the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency to discuss various topics, which included stress management and how he maintains a healthy social life. He precisely said that he is particular on what he eats and exercises frequently to stay healthy.

Responding to a question during the "Ask The President" segment, broadcasted on Tuesday, July 4, Kagame offered valuable insights and advice on combating stress in one's professional life.

He emphasized that some individuals create unnecessary stress for themselves, stating that stress can exist without any actual cause. He recounted instances where he has engaged in conversations with people about their work performance, only to discover excuses, forgotten tasks, and misplaced priorities yet they seemed very busy working.

Kagame highlighted the importance of focusing on the most urgent and important tasks to avoid building stress.

He highlighted the significance of prioritization, advising individuals to create a list of responsibilities and identify the most pressing ones. By addressing the most crucial tasks first, individuals can ensure productivity and minimize stress.

"When you do the most important issues and deal with them, even if they're difficult, if you meet obstacles along the way, postpone them and resolve the issues that are restricting your progress. Alternatively, you can move on to the next task after completing the current one," he said.

President Kagame also emphasized the role of sports activity in managing stress. He recommended engaging in sports or exercise regularly, noting the benefits of strengthening muscles and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Having a well-defined schedule for physical activities can contribute to reducing stress levels, he said.

Diet was another aspect Kagame touched on. He urged individuals to make conscious choices about their food intake, advising against indulging in an unhealthy diet. Kagame highlighted the importance of nourishing the body with the right nutrients and making informed choices about what to consume.

He emphasized the significance of avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and making thoughtful dietary decisions.

In addition to these practical strategies, Kagame underscored the importance of rest, spending time with family, and networking with others. He encouraged individuals to find a balance between work and personal life, ensuring that ample time is dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation.

President Kagame concluded by emphasizing the significance of managing unnecessary pressure and avoiding panic.

He encouraged individuals to calm down, focus on achievable tasks, and set aside those that are beyond their control. By managing tasks effectively and making choices that do not contribute to stress, individuals can lead more balanced and fulfilling lives.