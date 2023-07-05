South Sudan: Troika Says Lack of Peace Progress Is Concerning

30 June 2023
South Sudan News Agency
press release

Washington, DC, — Troika countries (the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom) raised concern over what they described as a "lack of progress" in the South Sudan peace implementation process.

The call comes after Troika ambassadors met in Washington, DC.

The bloc urges the South Sudanese transitional government to execute the agreement, calls for the deployment of the unified forces as stipulated in the 2018 revitalized agreement, and accuses Juba of mismanaging oil revenue.

In the meeting, Troika also calls on South Sudan to provide and facilitate support for at least 130,000 people who fled conflict in Sudan.

