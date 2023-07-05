Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwanda New Coach De Tarso Jets in

Brazilian tactician Paulo de Tarso is in the country prior to his third spell as the national volleyball team head coach, for both the men and women's categories.

The 46-year-old arrived in Kigali on Tuesday, July 4, and it is understood that he put pen to paper to a three-year deal which will run until July 2026.

De Tarso will start his coaching duties this month where he is expected to summon a squad that will play the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) women's championships that will take place in Cameroon from August 6-16.

He previously had two spells with Rwanda as head coach. He first coached the country between 2010 and 2011 before returning to the hot seat in 2021.

During his first tenure, he led Rwanda men's U-20 team to a fourth finish in the CAVB Men U-20 Nations championships.

His second spell, however, did not last long. He had to quit the job after world volleyball governing body (FIVB) imposed penalties against Rwanda as a result of fielding ineligible players during the 2021 African Women's Volleyball Championship held in Kigali in August 2022.

Rwanda hosted the last championship held in August 2021, and Tunisia emerged as champions after defeating Cameroon in the final.