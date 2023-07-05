Rwanda: Sacrifices Made Should Not Go to Waste, Kagame Tells Youth

President Paul Kagame has emphasized the significance of honoring the sacrifices made by those who liberated the country and urged the youth to continue building upon the progress achieved so far.

In a tweet made on July 4, as Rwanda celebrated the 29th Liberation Day, President Kagame highlighted the need for the younger generation to actively contribute to the nation's development and ensure that the hard-fought gains are not squandered.

"As we celebrate Rwanda's achievements in the last 29 years, we pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for every citizen of Rwanda to live a dignified life," President Kagame remarked, acknowledging the sacrifices made by individuals who fought for the country's liberation, with some paying the ultimate price.

Addressing the youth directly, Kagame emphasized the responsibility they bear in carrying forward the nation's transformation; "To the young generation, it is your time to pick up from where the country has been brought and do your part to make sure that the fruits of the sacrifices of the previous generation are not wasted."

He also emphasized that the journey towards transforming Rwanda into a prosperous and inclusive nation necessitates unwavering commitment and resilience.

"The journey to transforming Rwanda requires us to stay the course, stand up for who and what we are, and sustain the resilience we need to build the nation all Rwandans deserve."

The President's remarks underscored the importance of continuity and collective effort in securing a brighter future for the country. He encouraged the youth to be actively involved in shaping the country's destiny and contributing to its growth and development.

Earlier in the day, while speaking during a session dubbed "Ask The President" which was televised live, Kagame went into details of Rwanda's journey to reconstruction saying that the hardest challenge 29 years ago was to pick up a shattered nation and repositioning it on a global map.

"Understandably, bringing the country back together and making people understand their history, the challenges they face and how to overcome them...that was probably the most difficult part of this journey we have traveled in the last 30 years."

Alongside that, he noted that there have also been key challenges in terms of improving people's livelihoods.

"They (people) have to have a standard of living that is worth living, and they have to deliver that mainly to themselves, much as the government and institutions have a big role to play as an enabler and as being able to create the environment that will facilitate that," he said.

Rwanda has made significant strides in various sectors over the past three decades, including economic development, healthcare, education, and social cohesion, which he said exemplifies the resilience and determination of citizens.