Mogadishu, Somalia — The Ministry of Defense of Somalia said that the SNA took over the responsibility of the military bases that have been vacated by ATMIS soldiers.

In a statement, the ministry said that the government troops are now in full control of six Forward Operating Bases (FOBs). Marka Ayoub base was closed, and will not work again.

The FOBs are located in the Middle Shabelle, Gedo, Banadir region, where 2,000 AU soldiers who stationed for years have left the country last month as part of the drawdown.

The reduction of the ATMIS force is in line with United Nations Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670, which mandates the withdrawal of 2,000 soldiers from Somalia by the end of June, and transfer the security of those areas to the Somali security forces.

The Ministry of Defense said it welcomes the resolution and is working closely with ATMIS and other partners in the international community to implement the transition plan.

ATMIS continues conducts both joint targeted and routine operations to degrade terror group Al-Shabaab. In Mogadishu and the regions ATMIS provides security to population centres, main supply routes, key government institutions including Parliament, Presidential Palaces, seaports, airports, and airfields.

ATMIS also provides security to enable Humanitarian actors deliver much needed food and emergency relief items to communities in need and remote areas.