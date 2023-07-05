Somalia: Kenya's Interior Minister Visits Border Areas for Talks Over Al-Shabaab Attacks

Nairobi, Kenya — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Tuesday embarked on a tour of the northern counties for talks with local security and intelligence committees, leaders and residents on how to defeat terrorism.

He will visit Wajir, Mandera, and Garissa counties amid increased attacks.

He vowed to defeat al Shabaab activities in the area.

"The government shall defeat al Shabaab and all violent extremists who continue to threaten our national security and destabilise communities in Northeastern Kenya," he said.

His visit came as gunmen raided a village in Garissa and killed one person leaving two others with serious injuries.

The gang attacked Bula Hodan's Wagberi ward on Monday morning, police said.

Police said the incident happened in the Bulamzuri location, near the Kunaso centre.

According to witnesses, the gang arrived and started firing indiscriminately at the residents leading to the death of one Ahmed Dekow Tohow Hilowle and injuries of Liban Ali Ibrahim and Fardosa Abdiwahab Haji Yussuf.

Witnesses recounted the terrifying moments when the sound of gunshots reverberated through the usually peaceful neighbourhood, prompting people to flee for their lives.

This is the latest terror-related incident to happen in the area amid an operation to address the menace.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Kenya Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The gang behind the attacks cross from Somalia and launch them amid a campaign to address the issue.

Kindiki had said the government will do all it takes to fight and end the terror menace in the country.

"We have already set aside Sh20 billion to purchase advanced security equipment, including armoured personnel carrier vehicles, drones and other gadgets so that our security agencies get proper safety as they effectively fight the terrorists," the CS said.

The terror group has increased attacks in Kenya in a renewed trend that has left more than 30 people dead in the past month alone near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

Kenyan troops are in Somalia under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia to help in fighting the al Shabaab terror group. KDF went to Somalia in October 2011.

There are plans to withdraw the troops from the area and let Somalia take over.

As part of efforts to address the attacks, the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla led a top Kenyan security team to Somalia's Jubbaland on July 1, to push local authorities to heighten the war on al Shabaab.