Uganda: Next Media's Digital Alignment Continues to Be a Game Changer - Kin Kariisa

Following the recent 15th anniversary celebration of NBS, Next Media wasted no time.

Yesterday, under the guidance of CEO Kin Kariisa, the team gathered for a refreshing retreat to outline their Commercialization Strategy for the second half of 2023.

The discussion centered around the digital landscape and the ongoing significance of their digital realignment process, initiated in 2022.

Kin Kariisa expressed enthusiasm for the progress, stating, "Going by the progress reports and numbers shared by our media agency, Next Com, our digital realignment process continues to be a major game-changer! We have meticulously analyzed our operations, identified gaps, and implemented significant improvements."

The retreat brought together representatives from the commercial, content, marketing, and support units within Next Media.

Kin emphasized that the insights and numbers shared by Next Com would guide the company's efforts, ensuring Next Media maintains its position at the forefront of the industry.

He added, "The unbeatable value proposition we offer our stakeholders has proven successful over the years, and we will rely on it as we execute this devised strategy."

This retreat is just one of many gatherings that Next Media has organized to further its commitment to creating innovative products that revolutionize audience engagement.

The company aims to deliver exceptional experiences, personalized content and foster deeper connections with its audience. These initiatives will reinforce Next by Media's dedication to providing unparalleled value to their stakeholders as they inform to transform.