Uganda: Afri Art and Fashion Show to Highlight Food Tourism

Organisers have announced that this year's Afri art and fashion show will see food tourism among the issues to be highlighted.

According to Trillion Looks store, the organisers, this year's African fashion show scheduled for July, 15 2023 at MOTIV Bugoloobi will not highlight African fashion, but also introduce exclusive art and crafts that have not been featured elsewhere but above all, food tourism.

"Cultural heritage takes center stage throughout the show captivating attendees through captivating cultural dance performances, stage acts, food tourism, and stunning art and crafts," said Cerinah Nalwoga Kasirye, the founder of Trillion Looks Store.

"This year's edition will present food tourism as one of its highlights, aiming to educate attendees about the diverse culinary dishes from across Uganda. This might be the opportunity for attendees to savor these dishes, learn their names, and understand their regional origins."

She explained that exhibitors will enthusiastically share the history, inspiration, and future prospects of their products with attendees.

"With the captivating theme "Travel through fashion," this year's edition encourages both Ugandans and international visitors to incorporate events like this into their tourism and holiday plans. Discover the value of a brief escape from routine by attending this remarkable event," she added.

"The Afri art and fashion show guarantees a relaxing and entertaining experience, creating memories that will remain etched in your mind."

According to the found of Trillion Looks Store, at the heart of the fashion show lies a strong focus on sustainability where designers collaborate with approximately 250 women and youth artisans.

"The Afri art and fashion show serves as a global platform to appreciate the creativity of these local artisans and designers."