Uganda's Dr. Sozi Appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Mozambique

Dr. Catherine Sozi has been appointed as the UN Resident Coordinator in Mozambique by the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

With the host government's approval, she took up her assignment on July 1, 2023.

Sozi brings more than 18 years of cumulative international experience and results at the UN in the development system, human rights and humanitarian affairs.

Prior to her current appointment in Mozambique, she served as the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia.

In Ethiopia, she led the UN Country Team to foster engagement with government, civil society, bilateral and multilateral partners, academia and private sector to enable the UN Development System to address national needs, priorities and sustainable development challenges to advance the 2030 Agenda for the country.

She has previously worked in several countries, holding positions in Zambia, South Africa, China and as UNAIDS Regional Director in East and Southern Africa.

She also led and coordinated the humanitarian action in Ethiopia, with a view to ensuring that it was principled, timely, effective, efficient and contributed to longer-term recovery.

Her commitment to facilitating linkages between the humanitarian, development and human rights pillars encompasses her efforts to ensure affected people's suffering is alleviated, that lives are protected, and their dignity is restored.

Prior to joining the UN in 2000, she worked with governments, private sector and Non-Governmental Organizations in England, Uganda and South Africa on health development planning and service delivery.

A medical doctor, Sozi has membership of the Royal College of General Practitioners in the UK and holds a post-graduate Diploma of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

She obtained her Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBBS) from Saint Mary's Hospital Medical School, University of London