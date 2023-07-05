Uganda: Museveni Urges Oyam to Vote for Leadership of Substance

NRM Chairman President Kaguta Museveni has urged the people of Oyam North to vote for the leadership of substance and not those who don't have a calling.

While campaigning for the NRM candidate in Oyam North, the President hailed the late Col. Engola for his vision for the common person and urged the voters to vote for his son, Samuel Okello Engola.

The by-election scheduled to take place tomorrow Thursday.

He urged the people of Oyam North to vote for the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) candidate, Samuel Okello Engola, in the upcoming by-election as he is the right successor to his father, Col. Charles Okello Engola, who passed away.

He assured voters that Engola, having witnessed the good deeds of his father, would not disappoint them and that it would be his own problem if he did not perform as expected.

"But if he disappoints us, it will be his problem, not our problem. For us, we have supported him and that is not the end of the world. We shall get other people in future," he said.

Museveni praised the former Member of Parliament for having fought for peace and development and praised him for putting society before his own political ambitions.

"This boy Samuel who was near Engola may be like him. For now, it is illogical to leave this one who was near and vote for someone else. For me, I have no hesitation in recommending Samuel Engola to you and I would like to give him the (NRM) flag,"Museveni said.

Museveni expressed pity to the voters for having lost Charles Engola in such a bad way of murder yet he had worked so well for the country and his people hence the nickname 'Macodwogo'.

"Macodwogo embraced the politics of using science, not guesswork. He was in politics for the greater good of society, not for positions or money which the NRM party keeps telling you about," Museveni said.

The Secretary General of the NRM, Richard thanked the party cadres who stood down during the primary elections after consensus.

"Out of the 10 aspirants who had expressed interest to hold our flag, we engaged them and they withdrew and accepted to rally behind Okello Engola," Todwong told the President.

He also welcomed over 1000 opposition supporters from the UPC party who have crossed into the NRM party.

"As we campaigned, our friends in the UPC offered to join the NRM party. Others are leaders who are barred from crossing now but we shall sign a cooperation agreement with them," Todwong stated.

The NRM flagbearer, Samuel Okello Engola promised to follow up on the unfinished projects of the former area legislator as addressed supporters at the two rallies.