Kenya: Directorate of Criminal Investigations Unearths Motorcycle Syndicate Between Kenya and Tanzania

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have dismantled a notorious motorcycle theft syndicate operating between Kenya and Tanzania.

The DCI said an extensive investigation led them to uncover the well-organized criminal gang responsible for the rampant disappearance of motorcycles in various towns across the country.

The stolen motorbikes are then transported to Loitoktok town, where they were sneaked across the border.

The first arrest was made when detectives apprehended Agnes Wambui, suspected to be the key player used to attract unsuspecting boda-boda riders.

Wambui's modus operandi involved posing as a pillion, luring her victims into a stupor during the ride before disappearing with motorcycles once they were unconscious.

"Posing as a pillion passenger, Wambui stupefies her victims along the way before disappearing with the motorbikes, once the nduthimen loses consciousness," the DCI said.

Following further investigations, the suspect's trail led the DCI to uncover additional accomplices, including Daniel Mwaniki and William Nkadanyo, known by the alias "Saningo."

Nkadanyo's arrest occurred in Loitoktok town, where it is believed he had a ready market for the stolen motorcycles.

During the arrests, the police said they managed to recover stolen mobile phones, one of which had been taken from a motorbike rider who fell victim to the same stupefying tactic used by Wambui.

The incident occurred in Juja, Kiambu County.

Moreover, over 30 tablets suspected to be stupefying drugs were found in the possession of the arrested suspects.

Investigations also revealed that some of these individuals had pending criminal cases in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, and Diani, Kwale County.