Kenya: President Ruto Meets MPs From Odinga's Backyard to Talk Development

Nairobi — President William Ruto says the Government will work with leaders from all parts of the country, regardless of their political affiliation.

He said the Government will serve all Kenyans fairly and equitably.

"Kenyans deserve to be served without reservation by the Government," he said.

He was speaking on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, during a meeting with MPs from Nyanza.

The leaders discussed the status of Government programmes and projects underway in the region.

They were Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu ), Caroli Omondi (Suba South ), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

Others were Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Felix Odiwuor (Lang'ata).

Also in the meeting were ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and PS Interior Raymond Omollo.