Kenyans Told to Be Ready for Cheap Smartphones

5 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The government has reiterated its commitment to roll out cheap smartphones in the market.

Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo says feasibility studies are complete and points that the country has the capacity to produce cheap smart phones for its citizens.

Owalo says very soon, the market will be awash with phones which are affordable to every Kenyan regardless of their economic status.

"We are very soon rolling out in the market our first batch of locally assembled smart phones," he said.

The CS says the cost of the phones will be pegged at 40 USD (Sh. 5,516).

Speaking to the press on Wednesday at Maseno School during the launch of digital laboratories, Owalo says the high cost of smart phones has locked many Kenyans from consuming government services which are now on digital platforms.

"The affordability of smartphones has been a major hindrance to digital inclusion of many Kenyans and that is why as a government we have resolved to produce the gadgets locally," he said.

Owalo says the government has laid digital infrastructure across the country and the handsets will now be handy to be used by the majority of Kenyans.

The low-cost smartphones will be assembled at the Konza Technopolis in Machakos County.

Owalo says the government is working closely with stakeholders in the private and manufacturing sector to be able to produce and roll out the low-cost smartphones.

The CS who was in the company of Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa launched similar laboratories at Maseno University and Yala High School.

