Ethiopia: News Update - Shewa Robit Interim Security Command Post Imposes Indefinite Curfew As of Today

Shewa Robit City Administration Interim Security Command Post has imposed indefinite curfew as of 6:00 PM local time today in the wake of the shooting death on 04 July of Abdu Hussein, head of security department of the city administration.

"Many efforts have been made to ensure peace and security in the city and the surrounding area and that citizens can go in and out without fear" the administration said, however, there are efforts still being made "to make the city uninhabited and create a serious security problem."

The curfew will therefore come to effect from 6:00 PM local time today and will last for "indefinite period" of time, the Command Post said.

The curfew will include restriction on vehicles and people's movements as well as restrictions on service providers, including night clubs.

The Interim Security Command Post called on residents of the city to "help and support the security and save the city from serious security problems."

Shewa Robit city, located in North Shewa Zone of the Amhara Regional State, some 220 km from the capital Addis Abeba, has seen repeated killings of government officials in the last one year alone. on 01 September 2022, Wubshet Ayalew, the mayor of the city, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants.

Two months later, on 23 November, Tsion Tegegn, an officials of Shewa Robit City Administration Revenue Department, was also shot and killed by unknown assailants while she was on a bus to visit her family.

The shooting death of Abdu on 04 July came within 24 hours after another killing that claimed the lives of two senior security officials of East Gojam Zone, Dejen Wereda in the region. Dejen Wereda Police Department Chief, Inspector Zewdu Tadele, as well as Head of Crime Prevention Unit of East Gojam zone, Deputy Inspector Worku Shimelus, were shot and killed yesterday during a routine work to monitor eighth grade exam administration in the zone. AS