South Africa: Former President Jacob Zuma Suffers Another Blow With Ramaphosa Private Prosecution Dismissal

GCIS/Flickr, @SAgovnews / Twitter screenshot
Former president Jacob Zuma, left, President Cyril Ramaphosa
5 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has set aside former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa, with costs, News24 reports.

Zuma brought the case against Ramaphosa shortly before the African National Congress's national elective conference in December 2022, in which he accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact, following the alleged leaking of Zuma's personal medical records.

The judgement reads: "Mr Zuma's private prosecution of Mr Ramaphosa in respect of the charges set out in the summons and grounded on the allegations set out in the summary of facts attached to the summons is interdicted."

Zuma also brought a lawsuit against lead state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughn accusing Downer of leaking the medical records to Maughn. Downer was the prosecutor in Zuma's arms deal trial, whom Zuma accused at the time as being "hell-bent" on prosecuting him.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.