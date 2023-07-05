South Africa: Former President Jacob Zuma Suffers Another Blow With Ramaphosa Private Prosecution Dismissal

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has set aside former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa, with costs, News24 reports.

Zuma brought the case against Ramaphosa shortly before the African National Congress's national elective conference in December 2022, in which he accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact, following the alleged leaking of Zuma's personal medical records.

The judgement reads: "Mr Zuma's private prosecution of Mr Ramaphosa in respect of the charges set out in the summons and grounded on the allegations set out in the summary of facts attached to the summons is interdicted."

Zuma also brought a lawsuit against lead state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughn accusing Downer of leaking the medical records to Maughn. Downer was the prosecutor in Zuma's arms deal trial, whom Zuma accused at the time as being "hell-bent" on prosecuting him.