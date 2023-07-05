Algeria: President of the Republic Lays Foundation Stone for Cap Djinet Seawater Desalination Plant

5 July 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

BOUMERDES-On Wednesday, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune laid the foundation stone for the Cap Djinet seawater desalination plant in Boumerdes, as part of his working and inspection visit to the provinces of Algiers, Boumerdes and Tipaza, to mark the 61st anniversary of Independence Day and Youth Day.

Stretching over 16 hectares, the plant will help to improve the drinking water supply capacity of the inhabitants of the provinces of Boumerdes and Algiers.

The project is part of the development plan launched by the President of the Republic for the period 2022-2024, which provides for the construction of five similar stations in the provinces of Oran, Bejaïa, El Tarf, Boumerdes and Tipasa, each with a capacity of 300,000 m3 per day.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.