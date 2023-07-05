Algeria: President of the Republic Lays Foundation Stone for Cap Djinet Seawater Desalination Plant

BOUMERDES-On Wednesday, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune laid the foundation stone for the Cap Djinet seawater desalination plant in Boumerdes, as part of his working and inspection visit to the provinces of Algiers, Boumerdes and Tipaza, to mark the 61st anniversary of Independence Day and Youth Day.

Stretching over 16 hectares, the plant will help to improve the drinking water supply capacity of the inhabitants of the provinces of Boumerdes and Algiers.

The project is part of the development plan launched by the President of the Republic for the period 2022-2024, which provides for the construction of five similar stations in the provinces of Oran, Bejaïa, El Tarf, Boumerdes and Tipasa, each with a capacity of 300,000 m3 per day.