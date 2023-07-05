Namibia: Paralympians Leave for World Championships

A group of nine athletes with disabilities and their guides left for Paris, France yesterday afternoon for the 2023 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) World Para Athletics Championships.

The 2023 IPC World Athletics Championships is set for 07 to 17 June in Paris where Team Namibia will compete in track and field events.

The championships will be the athletes' last chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Speaking during the sending-off ceremony on Monday, Sport, Youth and National Services minister Agnes Tjongarero encouraged the athletes to use everything in their power to qualify for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

"Because we don't know what will happen in Kobe next year at the world champs, the time is now for you to secure a slot for your country for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games," she said.

Tjongarero further commended the Namibia Paralympic Committee for the positive impacts it has made, noting that government cannot do everything by itself and, therefore, credit should be given to NamPower for meeting the committee halfway.

"The world champs in Paris, France are a hurdle that athletes need to pass. It's all on the athletes to make or break it, because failing to do that would affect your chances of competing at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games," she said.

Namibian athletes to compete in the 2023 IPC World Para Athletic Championships are T11 male sprinters, Ananias Shikongo, Kinda Chris, and Alfredo Bernado, T11 female sprinter Lahja Ishitile, and T12 sprinter Lahja Ipinge, T13 sprinter Johannes Nambala, T47 sprinter Bradley Murere, T37 sprinter Petrus Karuli, and T44 sprinter Denzel Namene.

The athletes will be accompanied by their guides who include, Even Tjiuiju, Hatango Murere, Kelvin Goagoseb, Philipus Paulus and Sem Shimanda.

The management team consists of Jean-Paul Schmidt who heads the delegation, team manager Michael Hamukwaya, Ruan Mocke (physiotherapist), Letu Hamhola (head coach) and Naomi Schmidt (assistant coach).

The team is expected back in Namibia on 20 June 2023.