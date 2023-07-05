Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Chiefs Coach Sweswe Resigns

5 July 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Lizwe Sweswe has stepped down.

Reasons for his resignation are not yet clear.

Bulawayo Chiefs confirmed the development in a statement.

"The Executive at Bulawayo Chiefs F.C. would like to announce that Coach Lizwe Sweswe has tendered his resignation from the club, effective immediately.

"This was received with sadness, as Coach Lizwe Sweswe has played a great role so far. That being said, the team will respect his decision," read the statement.

Assistant coach Joseph Sibindi will hold fort in the meantime.

Sweswe, who won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with FC Platinum in 2019, has enjoyed a fine run this season and he leaves the Bulawayo team inside the top 10.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.