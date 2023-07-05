Namibia: Extreme Cold Causes Havoc in //Kharas

Residents of Aus, Lüderitz, Rosh Pinah and Oranjemund were negatively affected by winter rain, accompanied by cold temperatures and strong winds experienced in parts of the //Kharas region last week.

!Nami#Nus constituency councillor Susa Ndjaleka said farmers in the vicinity of Aus lost more than 200 small livestock combined while rain damaged several structures.

"In the Lüderitz Area 7 residential area, a total of 60 people have been relocated after rain destroyed their shacks and belongings towards the end of last week," she said.

Oranjemund constituency councillor Lazarus Nangolo informed New Era the town was hit by strong winds, damaging trees, in addition to electricity interruptions experienced during the same period.

The Roads Authority of Namibia also closed the Rosh Pinah-Aussenkehr road briefly as a result of wet and slippery conditions caused by recent heavy rains in parts of the //Kharas region.

Ndjaleka continued that they were fortunate to receive food, blankets and mattresses from caregivers in the community after relocating the affected residents to the Benguela Hall in the southern coastal town.

"These people moved back to their location, but the challenge now is for them to repair their damaged shacks," she said. The councillor continued that her office allocated Area 7 to residents and that the expectation was for them only pay for the provision of basic services, hence they should repair their accommodation structures at own cost.

"I think this arrangement was not clearly communicated, resulting in the affected residents now expecting the constituency office to assist them accordingly," she said.

Ndjaleka told this publication that the Office of the Prime Minister requested //Kharas Regional Council to carry out a risk assessment and forward such report to them in order to find ways to assist the farmers and residents accordingly.