South Africa: Gas Leak in Boksburg Informal Settlement - Over 20 People Dead

Emergency services in the Ekurhuleni metro have confirmed that 24 people died of suspected gas inhalation at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg on Wednesday night (July 6, 2023).

Local news website TimesLive reports that nitrate oxide is believed to have leaked from a gas cylinder used by zama-zamas (illegal miners) who operate from a shack in the informal settlement.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi told TimesLive that officials were still combing the scene for more bodies.

Ntladi said it was unclear when the gas began leaking but when emergency workers were called to the scene at around 8pm, the cylinder was already empty.

An official from the local metro police department said: "Initially, when we received a call it was more to say there was an explosion, only with further investigations, it was ascertained to say it wasn't an explosion there was a gas leakage".

Scrolla Africa reports that resident Sphiwe Mrabuya says he saw people running in panic in all directions from the strong smell of the leaking gas. "I saw children crying and screaming. Parents were carrying their babies in a bid to save them. "Some parents died while still holding their children in their arms," he said.