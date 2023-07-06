South Africa: Banyana At the World Cup - a Guide to Their Group

South Africa's female footballers will face a tough task Down Under as they come up against Argentina, Italy and Sweden in Group G at the Fifa Women's World Cup later this month.

Desiree Ellis's side are currently ranked 54th in the world and enter their group as underdogs.

Their opponents are all ranked higher than Banyana, with Sweden ranked third. Peter Gerhardsson's team made the semi-finals at both the 2019 World Cup and Euro 2022 and will be hoping to go one better in Australia and New Zealand this year.

Italy's women have qualified for two successive World Cups for the first time in their history. As 16th ranked team in the world, they will be a big hurdle for Banyana to contend with.

Finally, there is Argentina. The country is on a high after Lionel Messi led their men's team to glory in Qatar just over six months ago.

They will now be hoping that manager German Portanova can lead the side to a better finish than the group stages -- which they have never done before.

South Africa's campaign kicks off on 23 July against Sweden before the game against Argentina on the 28th. Their group stage will conclude on 2 August against Italy.

Thembi Kgatlana will undoubtedly be the Banyana player to watch. She is the only player to ever score for South Africa at this tournament, with a goal against Spain in Le Havre in 2019.

Kgatlana also represented her country at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations last year, where South Africa was crowned champions of the continent.

The Fifa Women's World Cup will be broadcast live on SuperSport across Africa.