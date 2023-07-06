South Africa: Banyana Banyana Jet Off to Down Under After Cash Injection From Motsepe Foundation

5 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Banyana Banyana are ready for the World Cup following last-minute moves by the Motsepe Foundation to ensure their financial needs are satisfied.

It took a last-minute intervention from South African businessman Patrice Motsepe, through his Motsepe Foundation, to resolve a rift that had rumbled and raged on for days between the South African Football Association (Safa) and Banyana Banyana's World Cup-bound squad.

With their financial demands met, the team can now focus on the task at hand: attempting to progress from the group stage for the first time in just their second Fifa World Cup appearance, following their debut appearance in 2019, where they exited the group phase without a single point to their name.

Before departing, Banyana Banyana players wanted the association to chip in with its own financial incentive from the money that Fifa will pay Safa for the team's performances at the quadrennial spectacle.

This is over and above the money they will each receive from Fifa for their presence at the global showpiece, which is more than R500,000.

Additionally, the players had asked that the guaranteed money from Fifa be included in their contracts before they signed -- possibly a sign of their distrust of the association.

Moreover, the players wanted the technical team and the three players that are on standby in case of injury to members...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

