Kenya: Singer Bahati in Kigali to Strengthen Rwanda, Kenya Music Ties

Kenyan star Bahati touched down in Kigali on July 4, in what he explained will be a trip that aims to create more ties between the Rwandan music industry and that of Kenya.

The Kenyan star was welcomed by Rwandan Afrobeats sensation Bruce Meledie who featured on his new hit song dubbed 'Diane' that is taking the whole region by storm.

Arriving in Kigali, Bahati told local media that his stay in Kigali will be highly dominated by creating new friends in Rwanda's music industry, promoting his recently released song with Bruce Melodie, as well as finding more opportunities to keep the relationship of both countries tight.

"I came here to have fun but also work on new projects with Bruce Melodie and expand my music here. Bruce Melodie is a big musician, he is the one who made me jump on the song again. He is a real brother."

Bahati further said that working with Bruce Melodie came from the fact that he is a good artiste and his song "Katerina" is one of the smash hits in Kenya.

He went on to say that he looks forward to working with other artistes especially producer Element who is producing big hits on the continent.

"Apart from Melodie, I came to know Knowless and I love her art. The Ben and Meddy are also big artistes. Musicians from East Africa should uplift each other and promote our music so that it can dominate that of the west," Bahati noted.

For Bruce Melodie, collaborating with the Kenyan based artiste is in order to continue improving the Rwandan music scene in general.

"The first thing is love and support between artistes and we are building ties that might put both countries on the map. Working together is key to success in the industry, and by collaborating and visiting each other, everything we dream," said Bruce Melodie.

The New Times learnt that the Kenyan star will stay in Kigali for over two days, visiting different places in the country including Kigali Genocide Memorial site and touring big media houses.

About Bahati

Bahati is a Kenyan gospel music artiste and songwriter. His real name is Kevin Kioko, and he was born in 1989 in Nairobi, Kenya. He first rose to prominence when he released his debut album, "Mwanzo," in 2010. Since then, Bahati has been releasing hit singles and albums that have earned him international recognition and millions of fans across the African continent.