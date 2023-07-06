Kenya: A Bit to Work On, Says Coach Owuor as Title-Chasing Morans Sign Off to Angola With Victory in Final Build Up

Nairobi — Kenya Morans head coach Cliff Owuor says there is still a bit to work on as the team played their final build up match following weeks of training in Nairobi, heading to this weekend's FIBA Afrocan tournament in Angola.

The team faced off with a select team of Premier League players from the Nairobi region, winning 85-62 at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

"I really wanted to see much of our new guys and that is why we gave them a bit more time to play. There is a fairly big group of players who have been there and I understand how they play and easier to make corrections with them, but I needed to see how the new guys implement what we do in practice and so far they did fairly well," the tactician stated.

He added; "We were okay and looked decent, There were some small lapses, some correctable errors, but we have three more sessions here and some more in Angola before the tournament so we will be able to make some adjustments."

Owuor, who works in Rwanda with top flight side APR had his first session with the team on Monday and the friendly gave him an idea of how his team looks ahead of the tournament.

Among the new players who coach Owuor had a look at include the USA-based Derrick Ogechi as well as KPA's Eugene Adera, voted last season's Most valuable Player in the Nationbal men's basketball league.

Against the Nairobi select team, Adera had a good outing with 14 points. Veteran Griffin Ligare also notched 14 points for the Morans.

Among the players to feature for the Nairobi select team included international Tyler Ongwae, who has been out of the national team for a while.

The Morans will have their final training session in Nairobi on Wednesday, before departing for Angola on Thursday. They have been drawn in Pool A with Gabon and Ivory Coast.

The Morans reached the final of the tournament in 2019, losing to DR Congo, and will aim to replicate the same run this time again.

Having reached the final-four in Mali in 2019, they punched their ticket to this year's competition in Angola and thus did not have to go through the Zone 5 Qualifiers held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania last month.

Coach owuor says the team is in a good place heading to Angola, and will be ready ahead of their opening match against the Ivory Coast on Saturday.