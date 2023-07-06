Rwanda: What You Need to Know About Afro-CAN Debutants Rwanda

Rwanda is gearing up for the much-anticipated Afro-CAN, a continental competition for local players slated for July 8-16 in Angola.

The East African country booked the ticket to the showpiece after they were crowned kings of the Zone 5 qualifiers that took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in June.

The team, led by coach Charles Mushumba, is expected to depart for Angola on Thursday, July 6, anticipating to put up a show with a target to win what would be their very first AfroCAN championship in the country's history.

Times Sport's basketball writer Damas Sikubwabo takes you through what you may need to know about the Rwandan team heading to the Afro-CAN finals.

FIBA Ranking: 86th (World); 16th (Africa)

Last participation: Rwanda will be participating at the Afro-CAN for the first time

How they qualified

During their FIBA Africa Zone 5 qualifiers that took place in Dar es Salaam from June 17-23, Rwandan overcame South Sudan 72-55 in the opening game before thrashing Eritrea 114-34. Cheikh Sarr's men defeated qualifiers hosts Tanzania 77-57 before Burundi stunned them 53-52 to bring their three-match unbeaten run in the group phase.

Burundi finished at the summit of the group phase unbeaten and set up a replay with runners-up Rwanda in the final.

There was one ticket up for grabs for the AfrCAN only the winner of the final was guaranteed that ticket.

Rwanda came back strong and edged Burundi (70-48) to finish with a 4-1 record and secure the ticket to the 12-nation FIBA AfroCan in the Angolan capital Luanda.

Reason to worry: Rwanda have competed in the last seven AfroBasket tournaments. They are yet to fulfil their promise at the continental level.

Star players

In absence of star shooting guard and skipper Kenneth Gasana who will miss the finals through a foot injury, Williams Robeyns is expected to weigh in.

Robbeyns has become vital for Rwanda over the past few years and his performance made the difference during the zone 5 qualifiers.

APR starman Jean Jacques Nshobozabyosenumukiza is another player to watch.

Continental-wise, the 25-year-old has become a household name in his own right. His ability as a floor general is undoubted and he can also be a menace in defense.

He was in electric form during the qualifiers in Dar es Salaam as his contribution was pivotal in Rwanda's debut appearance at the AfroCan this month.

Nshobozwa has the potential to be arguably one of the stars of the tournament in Angola.

Rising star

Sano Rutatika is a young power forward who has come through the youth ranks in Rwanda. His numbers at the youth level showed he is a player on the rise and naturally progressed to the senior national team.

He had some decent minutes in the group game against Burundi. The 19-year-old could see his potential unlocked at the tournament.

New addition: Center Kendall Grey made his Rwanda debut during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and he kept cementing his huge role in the team's rotation.

Grey adds some size to the Rwandan team at the low post. He played good minutes at the qualifying tournament in Tanzania and his experience can also come in handy should Rwanda make a deep run at the tournament.

Mushumba takes charge in Sarr's absence

National team assistant coach Charles Mushumba will be looking to seize his chance and show what he can offer to Rwandan basketball at the continental scene after it was confirmed that will handle the team traveling to Luanda.

Sarr will stay in Kigali as he prepares the women's team for the Afrobasket 2023 that will take place at BK Arena from July 26 to August 6.

He will, however, be following the matches in Angola virtually and give some advice often to the coach on the ground.