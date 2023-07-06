Rwanda: Court Starts Hearing Appeal for Videographer Jailed Over Illegal Drone Use

Nyarugenge Intermediate Court has started hearing an appeal filed by a showbiz videographer, Abed Mutimura. He is seeking for a suspended sentence handed him by Nyarugenge Primary Court.

On May 26, he was found guilty of owning an unregistered unmanned aircraft and unauthorized use of a drone and sentences him to two-year term and a fine of Rwf 5 million.

The lower court had ruled that Mutimura would serve half of his sentence in jail while the other half was suspended., implying that he serves only one year in jail.

At the July 5 hearing, Mutimura and his lawyer put forward various arguments in support of his appeal case. He pointed out that he appealed citing sickness as the reason and emphasizing that he has a scheduled appointment in Kenya this month.

He further mentioned that he recently got married and has a child that he wishes to take care of. As a result, he requested a suspended sentence.

On the other hand, his lawyer highlighted that the lower court disregarded the fact that Mutimura was unaware of the requirement for drones to have permissions based on the regulations governing civil aviation

Mutimura's lawyer emphasized that he had never used the drones in prohibited spaces; instead, he had used them solely for recording wedding and music videos.

The lawyer argued that he has learned valuable lessons during his time in correctional facilities over the past months. Additionally, they requested a reduction in the fine imposed, proposing a lower amount of Rwf 500,000 instead of the original Rwf 5 million that was issued by the lower court.

However, the prosecution has requested that the lower court decision be upheld, arguing that it was a fair sentence.

Mutimura was arraigned a few days after his arrest. During the previous trial, the prosecution emphasized that he utilized his two drones to shoot multiple video clips. Several witnesses testified, confirming that Mutimura had used drones in the production of their projects, including music videos and movies, among others.

The verdict in the appeal is scheduled to be delivered on August 17.