Rwanda: Over 230 Arrested for Genocide Ideology in 100 Days - Rwanda Investigation Bureau

A total of 234 people were arrested for genocide ideology and related crimes during the 100 days of the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The commemoration period starts on April 7 and ends on July 4, a day when Rwandans annually celebrate the end of the genocide and the liberation of the country.

According to statistics from Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), 78.2 percent of the suspects were men, while 21.2 were women.

Through the recent years, cases related to genocide ideology have been fluctuating.

According to data from RIB, the investigators registered 1,215 cases and 1,525 suspects connected to genocide ideology since 2019 until March 2022.

Such crimes include genocide denial, minimization of genocide, justification of genocide, violence against a genocide survivor, and disposing of or degrading evidence or information related to genocide.

According to the law, crimes including genocide ideology, denial of genocide, minimization of genocide, and justification of genocide, may attract a term of imprisonment of not less than two years but not exceeding four years, with a fine of not less than Rwf500,000 but not exceeding Rwf1 million for each count.

Causing disappearance or degradation of evidence of genocide is also a crime under the law and it attracts a term of imprisonment of not less than five years but not exceeding seven years, with a fine of not less than Rwf500,000 but which does not exceed Rwf1 million

Convicts of each of these counts are liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years but not exceeding 15 years, with a fine of not less than Rwf1 million but not exceeding Rwf2 million.