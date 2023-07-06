Rwanda's Liberation Is a Dream Come True - Ambassador Rwakazina

Rwanda's ambassador to Switzerland. Marie Chantal Rwakazina has reflected on the significance of the country's liberation, saying "it is a dream come true in our lifetime."

She was speaking in Geneva during an event organised by the Embassy of Rwanda to Switzerland and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office, to mark the 29th anniversary of the liberation of Rwanda on Tuesday, July 4.

"By liberating the country on July 4, 1994, the Rwandan Patriotic Front led by H.E. Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda defeated the genocidal forces, a heroic victory that ended the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, in which more than a million innocent people were killed for the sole reason of being Tutsi," she said.

The celebration in Switzerland brought together the Rwandan Community in Switzerland, Members of the diplomatic corps in Geneva and friends of Rwanda.

Rwakazina also shared Rwanda's transformational journey, and key achievements in various sectors over the last 29 years, as she pledged more efforts towards supporting unity and development.

"We are committedly reaffirming our strong determination to build a unified country in which the people of Rwanda work resiliently to achieve national development goals and subsequent self-reliance, while fostering leadership and individual accountability at all levels. The liberated Rwanda of today is a dream come true in our lifetime," she noted.

She highlighted that Rwanda is committed to working continuously and closely with other countries both bilaterally and multilaterally with a view of finding innovative and sustainable solutions to the most contemporary global issues such as preparedness for and response to health emergencies, and the broken global migration system.