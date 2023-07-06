Rwanda: Kenny Sol on His Debut EP, Working With Harmonize, Future Projects

Rwandan music star Kenny Sol, who released his debut Extended Play (EP) on June 30, featuring Tanzanian superstar, Harmonize, Ugandan rapper Fik Fameica and Nigerian Perruzi, shared that it was a blessing and a dream come true.

Dubbed "Stronger Than Before" the EP contains seven songs including 'Addicted' and 'Joli' remix ft Nigerian star Peruzzi, which were released three and 11 months ago, respectively.

"I put these two songs on my EP as advised by my distribution company, they thought it could be much better if I add them," said Kenny Sol.

About 'One More Time', a song that features Africa's Bongo Flava superstar Hamonize, who is also known as 'Konde Boy', Kenny Sol said that it's more than a dream coming true to work with such an African big name like Harmonize.

"It's something that I'm going to be proud of forever, it's a collaboration that almost every young artiste would like to have but obviously not everyone gets it and that's why I feel very privileged and thankful to him.

I have already worked with some big Rwandan artistes like Bruce Melodie, Social Mula and many will follow but having big names like Peruzzi and Harmonize on my EP is a huge step in my career as a young musician," the 'Haso' hit maker told The New Times.

The singer also shared that he is happy with the reception his debut EP has received in just five days, adding that prior to this weekend or next week, he will release the first official music video on the EP 'One More Time' ft Harmonize.

The seven singles on the EP are; 'Stronger Than Before', 'Addicted', 'Fik Fameica', 'Joli' remix ft Peruzzi, 'Falling in Love' ft Ariel Wayz, 'Enough' and 'One More Time' featuring Harmonize.

"I personally recommend this EP to every Rwandan and East African music fan because it contains good music and features big names and first rising names in the region," the 2022 Kiss Summer Artist award winner said.

The singer also said that he is working on his debut album, which he expects to release later this year or earlier 2024.

"I'm working on my first album too, my fans should expect it by the end of this year or earlier next year. I wanted to drop it in the middle of this year but because of the other projects I have either personal or collaborations with other artistes I decided to change the release dates," he said.

Kenny Sol, a former member of music band Yemba Voice and Igitangaza Music Label owned by Bruce Melodie, has only had about a dozen of his songs widely available to stream until now, but the 25-year-old artiste is already proving he can reinvigorate Afrobeat, R&B and Afro-Fusion for his pop audience.

Since he started making music as a solo artiste, he has won different awards including Best Video of the Year award at Isango na Muzika Awards 2022 and Kiss Summer artist of the Year 2022.