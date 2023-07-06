Rwanda: Homecoming Ramjaane Talks Comedy, Evangelism and Philanthropy

Rwandan comedian Ramjaane Niyoyita has said that he expanded his career from being only a comedian, to a pastor, Mc and charity man.

The renowned gospel comedian who rose to stardom through his show 'The Ramjaane Show' which was broadcast on former Lemigo TV, now Royal TV, said this after arriving in Kigali for the first time since he relocated to the US in April 2016.

Speaking to The New Times, Ramjaane said that he is back to share with Rwandans what he fetched in the western world including different activities that he believes will make a huge impact on the youth.

"Before I left Rwanda, I had already graduated from a theology school and after moving to the US, I pursued my studies in acting. This is why my talents are more diverse today and I hope many will benefit from every activity we have here," he said.

In Rwanda, Ramjaane said, he is organising various activities that include charity works, participating in different comedy shows and rejoining Rwandan showbiz which he spent many years in before leaving the country.

"It's been a long time since I stepped in Rwanda and I'm here to put to life all the plans I had for all those years. We have many comedy shows and charity works that will reach many people across the country"

Ramjaane added that he is also inaugurating his charity organization 'Ramjeena Joshua foundation' in Rwanda which was only operating in the US.

The organization will focus on uplifting the youth that lack financial facilities to put their talents on the spotlight, he added.

Ramjaane, real name Ramjaane Joshua Inyenyeri, is famous as MC and comedian who rose to fame after his tv show dubbed "The Ramjaane show" came to life

He also became popular in Rwanda as a showbiz journalist on various radio stations and TVs such as Sana Radio, Radio Authentic, KFM, Royal Fm and Isango Star.