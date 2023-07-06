Rwanda/Uganda: Taddeo Lwanga, Pitchou Lead APR Transfer Shortlist

Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga and Burundian Ismail Pitchou Nshimirimana are on the verge of signing for APR FC as the Rwanda Premier League champions prepare to undergo a major squad rebuild.

The military side, now under new chairman Lt Col Richard Karasira, recently opened the door for foreign players after a decade where the club strictly used only natives.

Despite winning the Rwandan Premier League four times in a row, APR's impact in African club competitions over the years has been virtually minimal, failing to reach the group stages of the Champions League or Confederation Cup.

The decision to sign foreign players was motivated by the fact that the club is increasingly growing hungry for extending their domestic dominance to the continental scene as they look to excel in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

Times Sport looks at top foreign players that APR FC could sign this transfer window.

Taddeo Lwanga (Uganda)

Lwanga, 29, plies his trade with Djiboutian giants AS Arta Solar.

The talented midfielder spent two successful seasons at Tanzania giants Simba SC where he was the kingpin in the midfield of the Lions.

Local radio station Fine FM reported that the Ugandan is in town to pass a medical test before putting pen to paper.

Lwanga could bring the needed steel and tenacity which has long been absent in the midfield of APR.

Ismail Nshimirimana (Burundi)

Arguably one of the best players in the Rwanda Premier League last season, many pundits and connoisseurs of the game were utterly shocked when he was released by Kiyovu Sports in June 2023.

According to reports, APR are eager to swoop for him as a replacement for Bonheur Mugisha who is on his way to Stade Tunisien.

Nshimirimana popularly known as " Pitchou" is a complete midfielder, he can pass, shoot, defend and also score goals.

He will be a great addition if the move to APR materializes.

Babatunde Adebare Adepoju (Nigeria)

The Nigerian striker, who plies his trade at South African Premier League side Venda FC of South, has already been offered to APR per close sources and contacts have been made.

A number of foreign teams are keen on signing the 27-year-old centre forward with APR leading the race to sign him.

The gangling striker previously featured for Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets all in Malawi.

Ngweni Ndasi (Cameroon)

APR has highly admired the Cameroonian international and Fine FM radio leaked a letter inviting the player for a medical test at the club and immediately put pen to paper upon passing the test.

The 29-year-old centre back has earned four caps in the Cameroonian national team scoring one goal.

The experienced guardsman previously played for Nigerian Premier League Rivers United since 2021. He also featured for Union Douala and Kano Pillars among others.

He could be a good addition to APR for their CAF champions league campaign.

Ndzila Pavelh (Congo Brazzaville)

The agile Congolese shot stopper could operate in the post for the Army club both in the CAF Champions League and the Premier League.

Ndzila, 28, currently plays as first choice keeper for AS Otoho in the Congo Brazzaville Ligue 1.

He will be expected to bring experience between the posts with current Pierre Ishimwe now likely to drop to the bench.

The signing of Ndzila could even bring the best out of Ishimwe as the pair prepare for a stiff competition in the goalkeeping department.

Ndzila has featured in 14 games in CAF competitions where he conceded 21 goals and kept four clean sheets.

He has also earned 17 caps for Congo Brazzaville and was part of their team which participated in the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.