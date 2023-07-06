Rwanda Ranks 3rd in Africa in Skills Proficiency Index

The 2023 Global Skills Report has placed Rwanda in the third position on a continental level and 52nd globally in ensuring proficiency in skills development. The ranking was made by Coursera, an open online course provider based in the United States that also has partnerships with local agencies.

The report drew data from Coursera's database that has over 124 million learners from 100 countries. This year's report focused on three of the most sought-after and job-relevant skill domains: business, technology, and data science.

According to the report Rwanda's position is proof for the country's dedication to nurturing a highly skilled workforce. Notably, the nation's investment in broadband infrastructure and digital skills training, in collaboration with the private sector, has paved the way for exciting remote job opportunities for its citizens.

By offering free internet devices and online training for digital jobs through initiatives like the MTN Skills Academy, a partnership between Rwanda's Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and Innovation, MTN (Africa's largest mobile network operator), and Coursera, Rwanda seeks to empower individuals in impoverished communities across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The report highlighted the crucial role of internet access in unlocking economic opportunities for individuals, thereby eliminating the need for them to leave their homes in search of livelihoods. Rwanda's commitment to bridging the digital divide has positioned the country as a shining example in the region.

Rwanda still maintained the third position in the Sub-Saharan region in the category of Regional Skill Proficiencies index

The report points at Rwanda's strength in the business domain, scoring an impressive 94 percent, surpassing the regional average of 54 percent.

Botswana and Cameroon lead Regional Skill Proficiencies index, while In the East Africa region, Uganda ranks ninth in Africa and 90th globally, while Kenya takes the twelfth spot in Africa and 98th globally.