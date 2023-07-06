Rwanda to Take Part in 2023 World Karate Championships

Rwanda will take part in the 11th edition of the WUKF World Karate Championship that will take place in Dundee, Scotland, from July 13-16.

The competition, which features Karate players from all age categories, will see a group of young Rwandan Karatekas battling for medals against the rest of the world.

Rwanda will be represented by 11 children competitors groomed by Sports Genix International (SGI)-Academy and two Japan Karate Association(JKA)-Rwanda officials. Six parents will accompany the team ahead of their trip to Scotland for the championship. The team will be coached by Didier Pascal Ganziteka.

Prior to the event kickoff, World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) president Dr. Liviu Crisan expressed his confidence that the world will witness a one of a kind karate championship which could define the true level of participating athletes.

"Thousands of athletes, coaches, officials and spectators will attend one of the biggest events in the history of the WUKF," Crisan said.

Full list

Gaël Ibakwe Bigwi

Shaima Inyange

Dorian Shimwa Mugisha

Lina Iriza

Fred Irampaye

Aimable Guérin Rurangayire

Aydan Gisa Ndinda

Guénhaël Orhnzy Rurangayire

Evan Umurinzi

Tony Gisa

Coach: Didier Pascal Ganziteka