Rwanda to Take Part in 2023 World Karate Championships

Rwanda will take part in the 11th edition of the WUKF World Karate Championship that will take place in Dundee, Scotland, from July 13-16.
The competition, which features Karate players from all age categories, will see a group of young Rwandan Karatekas battling for medals against the rest of the world.
Rwanda will be represented by 11 children competitors groomed by Sports Genix International (SGI)-Academy and two Japan Karate Association(JKA)-Rwanda officials. Six parents will accompany the team ahead of their trip to Scotland for the championship. The team will be coached by Didier Pascal Ganziteka.
Prior to the event kickoff, World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) president Dr. Liviu Crisan expressed his confidence that the world will witness a one of a kind karate championship which could define the true level of participating athletes.
"Thousands of athletes, coaches, officials and spectators will attend one of the biggest events in the history of the WUKF," Crisan said.
Full list
Gaël Ibakwe Bigwi
Shaima Inyange
Dorian Shimwa Mugisha
Lina Iriza
Fred Irampaye
Aimable Guérin Rurangayire
Aydan Gisa Ndinda
Guénhaël Orhnzy Rurangayire
Evan Umurinzi
Tony Gisa
Coach: Didier Pascal Ganziteka