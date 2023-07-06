Rwanda: Bizimana Set for Hapoel Ramat Gan Move

Midfielder Djihad Bizimana is expected to sign for Israeli second tier club Hapoel Ramat Gan Givatayim F.C. in the coming days.

Times Sport understands that talks between Rwanda international and the Liga Leumit side have reached an advanced stage. He is now set to travel to Israel for a medical before putting pen to paper.

Bizimana, 26, had a torrid time at Belgian second tier club KMSK Deinze in his final season to the point that he was demoted to the U21 side in the Amateur League where he played the entire campaign.

His contract with Deinze expired on June 30 and a move to the Israeli club looks very close.

Ramat Gan, who are coached by Israeli tactician Dor Levi, finished ninth in the 2022/23 Israeli second league and, with the addition of new signings like Bizimana, they hope to achieve a topflight league promotion next season.

The Amavubi skipper previously featured for clubs including Rayon Sports, APR in Rwanda as well as Belgian Pro League side Waasland Beveren.