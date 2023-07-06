Angola: Crises, Conflicts Threat to Peace and Stability - Official

Luanda — Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Esmeralda Mendonça pointed out Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan, the multiple crises and conflicts in the world as serious threats to international peace, stability and security.

The official was speaking at the Ministerial meeting of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries, stating that the crises and conflicts disrupt the achievement of the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations for the Goals of Sustainable Development (SDG).

As for the creation of a global and regional peace architecture, she said that Angola has been following, with great attention and concern, the resurgence of conflicts, actions of armed groups, terrorist organisations and the impact of transnational organised crime in various regions of the world, including from Africa.

According to the source, these serious threats to peace and security require a firm and comprehensive response from the international community.

Esmeraldo Mendonça also said that given the current context of economic crisis, a compromise on a reform of the institutions of global governance, namely the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB) and other outside global financing institutions, is necessary to adjust the international financial architecture to a model that is fairer and more compatible with the reality and needs of the Nations of the Global South.

The official noted that the intentions of reform should be extended to the United Nations (UN), in particular to its Security Council (SC), which lacks strategic changes in its composition.

The objective is to allow greater and more consistent geographic representation with the evolution of humanity.

She explained that Angola is in line with the "Ezulwini Consensus" of the African Union, which defends two permanent seats on the Security Council for Africa, thus legitimising the relevance of this international concert body for conflict resolution and risk response security and international law.

As part of the "Sustainable Development Summit" to be held in New York (USA) in September this year, Esmeralda Mendonça took the opportunity to appeal to the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries to present common positions deemed important in view of the common challenges in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, as well as in the discussions within the framework of the "High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development". FMA/SC/NIC