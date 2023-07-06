Mozambique: Promises to Stand in All Municipalities

Maputo — Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, declared on Wednesday that it will stand candidates in all of the country's 65 municipalities in the municipal elections scheduled for 11 October.

Renamo registered its candidacy with the National Elections Commission (CNE) at the CNE headquarters in Maputo.

The party's spokesperson, Venancio Mondlane, guaranteed to reporters that "Renamo will participate in all the municipalities equally. No municipality will be regarded as more important than any other'.

He added that Renamo is still thinking about working with other parties in the municipal elections. He noted that Renamo had worked with the second opposition party, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), in monitoring the voter registration held between 20 April and 3 June, and he felt this had been a good experience.

But working with the MDM in the elections themselves would be very different because, even if there is no formal coalition, one of the parties will have to give up places to the other in its lists of candidates.

The CNE must now analyse the documents submitted by Renamo and check that they are in accordance with the electoral legislation. "The CNE will meet to assess the documents', said CNE member Rodrigues Timba. "Renamo will be informed of the approval or rejection of the documents'.

The MDM had initially intended to register its intention to take part in the elections on Monday, but it postponed its registration without any explanation.

Both the MDM and the ruling Frelimo Party must register by the deadline of 16 July.

Mondlane also told the press that Renamo intends to appeal against the illegalities that took place during the voter registration right up to the Constitutional Council, the country's highest body in matters of constitutional and electoral law.