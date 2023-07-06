Angola Reiterates Commitment to Peace, Stability in Africa

Luanda — Angolan government continues committed to the peace and stability in Africa and the world, the Secretary of State for Former Combatants and Homeland Veterans, Domingos Tchikanha said on Wednesday.

The official was speaking at the opening of the meeting of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces from member countries of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), on behalf of the incumbent minister of National defence.

He described the peace, national reconciliation and stability as crucial for development of institutional and state projects in security.

Domingos Tchikanha said the commitment to peace and stability, particularly within the organisations in which the country is also member, results from the experience of the harmful effect of the war.

He also said that on 27 June, Angola hosted the Quadripartite Summit of Heads of State and Government of SADC, ECCAS, CAO and ICGLR, led by the African Union (AU) and with the participation of the United Nations.

The Secretary of State said to hope that the meeting allows the participants to share information and reflection on necessary aspects for the security and stability of the region.

Welcoming the participants in the event, Angolan chief of staff and president of the committee Altino dos Santos, stressed the importance of the forum and reiterated the role of the ICGLR in the resolution of conflicts and the promotion of peace.

He considered the body an important pillar for building stability and development in member countries. The Armed Forces high ranking officer reiterated the need to combine efforts so that it remains strong and effective, serving as a basis for a more balanced, fair and inclusive security system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the ICGLR is also capable of strengthening relations of cooperation and trust between the peoples of the respective States.

"The military leaders of our countries have a responsibility to work together to contribute to guaranteeing the much sought-after peace, stability and security throughout the region," he said, addressing representatives of the member states of the organisation, including generals, admirals and defence experts.

The opening ceremony was also marked by the speeches from the Executive Secretary of the ICGLR João Caholo, who, among others, thanked the Angolan government for hosting this preparatory meeting for the Meeting of Defence Ministers of the member countries of the ICGLR set for next Friday (07).

Angola chairs the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) comprises the Central African Republic (CAR), Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi, Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. VC/AL/DAN/NIC