Africa: COSAFA Cup - Botswana Edge Eswatini, Namibia Hold South Africa in Opener

The 2023 COSAFA Cup officially got underway on Tuesday, 05 July at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Botswana went top of Group A after a closely contested 1-0 victory over Eswatini in the opening match of the tournament played in the afternoon, while Namibia held South Africa to a 1-1 stalemate in the evening fixture.

The Zebras, who are on a steady rise in African football had to dig deep against Eswatini who gave it their all but could not get a result against their opponents as they were separate by Lebogang Ditsele's goal.

In the later fixture of the day at the King Zwelithini Stadium, tournament hosts, South Africa had to come back from behind to salvage a point against a last year's silver-medalists, Namibia in a highly entertaining 1-1 draw.

Elmo Kambindu, who plays his football in the country for Chippa United drew first blood before substitute, Rowan Human found the equalizer minutes into the second half.

With the backing of the crowd, it was the hosts who dominated the opening proceedings with their fluid passing and enterprising play in the Namibian half.

However, with possession on their Bafana Bafana did not do much harm to their opponents who opted to add men behind the ball and try catching them on the break.

The only decent attempt at goal was in the 22nd minute after a run down the right by Mokete Mogaila concluded with a cut-back cross that found its way to Tebogo Tlolane who failed to beat the keeper from close range.

The hosts were then punished for their failure to convert possession into goals after Kambindu headed home a well taken cross that found him unmarked at the far post to give Namibia the lead just minutes before heading to the break.

Returning from the break, South Africa applied early pressure and were duly rewarded after substitute, Rowan Human's fierce volley rattled the back of the net to level matters in the 47th minute.

Both sides continued asking questions of each other, but it ended with a share of the spoils.

The action continues tomorrow at the same venue, as Seychelles take on Comoros in the 15h00 fixture, which will be followed by defending champions, Zambia facing Malawi in the 18h00 kick off.