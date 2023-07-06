Africa: CAF Women's Champions League Draw Officially Conducted

The draw for the CAF Women's Champions League, Cote D'Ivoire qualifiers was officially held at the Mohammed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday.

Director of CECAFA Competitions, Yusuf Musi was the first to conduct the draw which was in the form of two groups of 5 and one of 4 for his zone.

Group A saw Kampala Queens of Uganda joining Ethiopia's CBE, FAD of Djibouti, Buja Queens of Burundi as well as Yei Gaskets of Sudan.

In Group B, Tanzania's JKT Queens were drawn against Vihiga Queens of Kenya, Rwanda's AS Kigali and New Generation of Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The drawn clubs will battle it out between 12 - 24 August with the winner set to represent CECAFA in Cote D'Ivoire.

For the UNAF Zone, Oran in Algeria will host the qualifiers between 12 - 30 August to determine who represents the zone.

The UNAF Zone's draw was conducted its Head of Competitions, Mootez Belleh Dachraoui.

SC Casablanca of Morocco, Wadi Delga of Egypt as well as AS Feminine of Tunisia will battle it out while AS Far, who are the reigning champions will receive direct qualification.

Looking at the WAFU Zone A where the qualifiers are set for 5 - 13 August in Liberia, an interesting draw was conducted by Abdoulaye Cisse, Director of Competitions of the zone.

Determine Girls of Liberia were seeded as the host country where they will face AS Mande, Dakar Sacre Coeur of Senegal and Sierra Leon's Mogbewmo Queens.

For the WAFU Zone B where it will be held in Nigeria between 18 - 31 August, Delta Queens were drawn in Group A where they will face Union Sportive of Burkina Faso and Athletico of Cote D'ivoire along with SAM Nelly of Benin.

In Group B of the Zone, Ampem Darkoa from Ghana take on As Garde of Niger as well as Friend of the World who represent Togo.