Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Morocco Coach Admits Final Clash Will Be Tough

5 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Morocco's U23 team has secured their place in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, having maintained an undefeated record throughout the tournament.

Following three victories in the group stage, they advanced to the semi-finals, where they overcame Mali in a tense encounter that ended 2-2 and was ultimately decided by a 4-3 penalty shootout in favor of Morocco.

Looking ahead to the final showdown against Egypt, head coach Issame Charai acknowledges the challenge that lies ahead. "It's not going to be easy. Egypt, as the defending champions, will provide formidable opposition, and we must give it our all," stated the Moroccan coach.

Reflecting on the semi-final clash, Charai commended the efforts of both teams and expressed his satisfaction with the outcome. "We are happy. It was a highly contested match, and I would like to extend my congratulations to Mali as well, as we all witnessed an intense and well-played game," added the Moroccan tactician.

With their eyes firmly set on the ultimate prize, the Moroccan team is determined to deliver a strong performance in the final. As they prepare to face Egypt, a team renowned for their prowess, the Moroccan players and coaching staff understand the magnitude of the challenge and are fully committed to giving their best on the pitch.

The stage is set for an enthralling encounter as these two African powerhouses go head-to-head in a battle for continental supremacy.

The final promises to be a spectacle of skill, determination, and sporting excellence as Morocco seeks to claim the coveted title of U23 champions of Africa.

